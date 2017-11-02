End frame: “Below South Crofty” by Jem Southam

Mike was born in 1954 in Stevenage, a New Town 30 miles north of London. For thirty years he worked in the higher education sector as a librarian (Bristol and Southampton universities) but now concentrates on photographic and writing projects. In recent years he has exhibited his photographs and book works internationally in several solo and group shows. England and Nowhere book.

In summer 1991 I was in Reading for the day. We'd driven up from Southampton, as my partner was teaching an Open University seminar on the university campus. With us we had our first child, Tom, then less than a year old. While she engaged with eager OU students, I wheeled a pram through the suburban streets until eventually – by some uncanny homing instinct – I found myself in a bookshop. On prominent display were some copies of a photo-book, Red River, by Jem Southam. [you can read the interview with Jem or watch his talk at the Meeting of Minds Conference]

While Tom slept I thumbed through this book, and immediately fell under its spell. I had never seen any work quite like it before. This photographer seemed to look at the landscape in a more intense, but less calculated or mannered way than others and was prepared to allow into the frame the untidiness of the real world. He obviously shared my fascination with the frayed edges of the lived-in rural landscape, places that were neither wilderness nor urban edgeland. This was (to me, at any rate) seriously new work and, what's more, it was in colour.

The book seemed to give permission for a different kind of landscape photography. It seems Jem Southam stumbled across his red Cornish stream not on some carefully-planned expedition but while out walking the dog, and it's the constant return to that level of inconsequential intimacy that sustains the sequence, in the same way, that the red thread of the river – actual or implied – holds it together thematically. There's nothing grandiose going on here, though there are many hints of a banked-down sublimity glimmering through, like embers among ashes or a thinly-crusted lava-flow.

For me, the most memorable image in the book has always been "Below South Crofty", otherwise universally known as "the one with the white horse". For some this picture is a mysterious invocation of the spirit of place, and yet for others is little more than an undisciplined snapshot, barely worth consideration as a "landscape photograph" at all. Here are some unordered observations that, I hope, may account for why I am in the former camp.

In memory, the horse is always much bigger and closer, not the toy-sized thing as it actually appears. There is a lesson there about the relationship between emotional truth and photographic truth. Most of us have photographed a huge, brilliant moon, only to be disappointed by the tiny half-degree speck of light in the resultant image. So many of the best photographs, it seems to me, somehow reverse this: they manage to construct imaginary elements and dimensions in the viewer's mind which enhance significantly the objective reality.

It's easy to miss the mountainous waste heap in the background, and the section of gantry or crane. The title is a useful reminder of where we are: somewhere downhill from the surface evidence of at least 400 years of tin-mining. Also when: at the time of the photograph this mine was in serious, probably terminal decline. This nameless spot is identified only by its proximity to another place in danger of losing its identity.

The colours may not be completely "accurate" (assuming this is colour negative film, a more conventional darkroom worker might have felt the need to adjust the red/cyan balance), but they are very striking. A combination of weathered whites and greys, rust red, slate blue, and purple-blue brick, with a reddish tint throughout that cascades in from the spoil heap at the top left and pools and gathers in that disturbingly red puddle bleeding out under the bleached white gate. The image has a mythic feel. There before you lies a forbidden, shadowy track leading to a private world, difficult to access, where a white horse (with its incongruous goat companion) glimmers in the bottle-green shade, waiting and watching behind that chained-shut, rusting barrier. It doesn't take much imagination to put a unicorn's horn on the horse.

Those gateposts must surely once have belonged to somewhere more substantial than this nowhere place. The gate itself looks somehow more institutional than domestic; perhaps a railway level crossing? It has more substance, more presence than necessary, like a conjurer's misdirection. Also, the fence of the enclosure keeping the livestock in – and you out – is not obvious. At first sight, it can look as if there is no fence, just a gate, which is both humorous and threatening. You have to imagine it for yourself: there must surely be something solid there! But what if you have found yourself in a spot where neglect has meant there is no real barrier at all?

There are chalkings on the gateposts. What do they say? In places, they seem to riff on the wording of the semi-legible admonitory sign on the gate. In others, they resemble Roman numerals, or the tallying device know as a "five-bar gate". There are even a few sequential characters that seem to be in Greek. They might be a warning or an invitation written in some forgotten script, an apotropaic spell, or merely the meaningless scribblings of an illiterate child.

The mood reminds me of Robert Browning's extraordinary poem, "Childe Roland To The Dark Tower Came", in which the narrator, ostensibly a knight on some doomed quest, projects his fevered, paranoid imaginings onto what are probably perfectly ordinary farmyard objects. By now you may feel the same about my comments here. There's something going on here, but you don't know what it is, do you, Mr. C?, so you've filled the void with your own inventions. Maybe so. It is, after all, just a rather dark photo of a gate in a lane in Cornwall, with a white horse. But isn't it also an invitation to participate in the completion of an ambiguous statement, and isn't that the difference between photography as art, and photography as documentation?

I imagine it this way: that Jem Southam was on his way to South Crofty, perhaps with the intention of photographing the tin mine's superstructure in its surroundings, which would be classic landscape photographer's territory, but that his attention was grabbed by something in this uncanny roadside scenario. He raised the camera and took the shot. I believe these photos were taken with a hand-held, fixed-lens medium-format camera (probably a Plaubel Makina) rather than the more static large-format camera we have come to identify with Southam's later work, and I'd bet there's only one, at most three exposures of it on the 10-shot reel. You don't compose a photograph like this, you don't set up a tripod and wait for the ideal light, or for the horse to arrange itself into the perfect pose. You get it, or you don't. That's assuming you are ready and able to see it for what it is in the first place, and don't just pass by, absent-mindedly anticipating the pictorial drama of mining superstructures and Cornish fields against a cloud-laden sky to be found further up the road. In fact, I'd say the truth is that you don't make, take, or seek out a photograph like this at all; you are granted it, but only if you are ready to be that lucky.