Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I am a surgeon by profession, but have always loved playing with cameras since I was a child. I only took up photography in any earnest around 2010 when I got my first DSLR. The advent of digital photography certainly made a huge difference, but I am pleased to say that I have now also found my way back to film – both 35mm and medium format (now that the bank of Dad does not have to foot the bill!) I would call myself self-taught and amateur, although the nuances behind both those terms are not lost on me.

nambiarts.com

I developed a serious interest in photography when I retired over ten years ago. My photographic interests are eclectic, encompassing musicians playing in Mexican bars and Canadian Rockies landscapes. Home base is Edmonton , Alberta , Canada in the summer and Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, in the winter.

flickr.com

I am interested in monochrome ink based printmaking, carbon transfer, photopolymer gravure and inkjet. I work with both digital and large format film. Sometimes I pretend to take people on photography tours in Fiordland, New Zealand.

quietlight.co.nz

I am lucky in living in a small city in the Italian Alps with beautiful places for hiking. Since 2008 I have started using a camera to capture what I like about the landscape close to where I live. Landscape photography allows me to express my creativity and at the same time enjoying the nature.