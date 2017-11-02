147
Inside this issue
Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
Arjun Nambiar, Barry Rosof, David Cary & Mattia Oliviero
Arjun Nambiar
I am a surgeon by profession, but have always loved playing with cameras since I was a child. I only took up photography in any earnest around 2010 when I got my first DSLR. The advent of digital photography certainly made a huge difference, but I am pleased to say that I have now also found my way back to film – both 35mm and medium format (now that the bank of Dad does not have to foot the bill!) I would call myself self-taught and amateur, although the nuances behind both those terms are not lost on me.
Barry Rosof
I developed a serious interest in photography when I retired over ten years ago. My photographic interests are eclectic, encompassing musicians playing in Mexican bars and Canadian Rockies landscapes. Home base is Edmonton , Alberta , Canada in the summer and Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, in the winter.
David Cary
I am interested in monochrome ink based printmaking, carbon transfer, photopolymer gravure and inkjet. I work with both digital and large format film. Sometimes I pretend to take people on photography tours in Fiordland, New Zealand.
Mattia Oliviero
I am lucky in living in a small city in the Italian Alps with beautiful places for hiking. Since 2008 I have started using a camera to capture what I like about the landscape close to where I live. Landscape photography allows me to express my creativity and at the same time enjoying the nature.
Our 4x4 feature is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios from our subscribers, each consisting of four images related in some way. Perhaps a project, a theme, a narrative, a day out photographing, a holiday - it's up to you to choose. You can view previous 4x4 portfolios here.
We're always on the lookout for new portfolios, so please do get in touch! If you would like to submit your 4x4 portfolio, please visit this page for submission information.
*Shout out* as we are looking for contributions for the next few issues, so please do get in touch if you're interested!
Please click the images to see the portfolios in full.
Arjun Nambiar
In Trees I Trust
Barry Rosof
In the Spirit of the Moment
David Cary
Lake Te Anau, New Zealand
Mattia Oliviero
Imaginary Nature