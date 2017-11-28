Terry Ward took his first picture in 1977. Covering a wide range of topics over the years from landscapes in the Peak District to street photography in Cornwall and London. He likes to work in project form taking a subject and focusing on a particular important aspect. His solo work Mill Roads Finest Hour, Vista and Fenlands have all been exhibited and he has contributed to group shows. He is a published author and photobook creator. With Vista being his first. He also publishes historical and cultural publications. He is active on social media and has conducted many lectures about photography and history in the south east of England over the past few years.

Ever since I started shooting pictures as a kid of the Peak District back in the late 1970’s during a scout camp, I have been interested in the world around me and set about creating landscape pictures. I am now 51 and decided to use the photographic medium of Landscape to create an ongoing project called ‘Echoes’. Now I am getting a little older I am interested in the whole question of legacy and time. Whilst compiling my photo book Vista back in 2015 which highlighted the struggle between man and nature in the context of the English countryside, it dawned on me that by observing these manmade and natural changes over time a record could be made to enhance my understanding of what time is. I started makes images for Echoes early last year a few months before my milestone fiftieth birthday and focused on the questions of legacy and ageing, evolving the Vista narrative and extended it to many selecting sites in the North Essex countryside, some of which were used in the Vista project.

I have based my long term case studies near the market town of Saffron Walden North Essex, mainly concentrating on areas near the hamlet of Little Walden.

The town is within the district of Uttlesford and it is mainly an open field arable setup; with various small fields and wooded sites that shows elements of the former landscape. I focused on areas that have direct human connections which have all but disappeared, but somehow hold on to their past spirit.

The project's images were created over an eighteen month period, when exhibited together the pictures start to show subtle changes that reflect not only the changing seasons and environments but also changes in attitude to the countryside. With this approach, I now started using different colour palettes and a tripod which affects the way my images were taken and planned. It seems to slow the whole photographic process down. I decided to photograph in all available lighting conditions and not stick to the traditional golden hour or days when the light was very flat. This made for an interesting take on the subject being photographed.