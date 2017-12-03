Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Dave Hammant I'm a professional photographer and videographer with an interest in landscape photography. Based in the UK I have worked in Africa and Europe over the past fifteen years which has given me the opportunity to visit some places that are out of the ordinary. djhimages.co.uk



Mike Lloyd I am an enthusiastic photographer living in Cheshire , and enjoy taking all forms of outdoor photographs. I particularly love big landscape pictures in North West Scotland from September to March i.e. non Midge season ! A retired engineer I also like the technical side of digital photography.



Nick Browne I am an amateur photographer living in Worcestershire, UK. A few years ago a friend encouraged me to go along to our local camera club where I have been a member ever since. I now find that most of my photography is divided between close up and still life, and landscape. In the future I would like to find more ways to combine these genres. nickbrownephotography.co.uk



Simon King Simon is a professional musician and Michelin listed chef. Photography has provided a long term and beneficial activity to switch off to, combining technology and creativity in perfect measure. simonpeterking.com





Our 4x4 feature is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios from our subscribers, each consisting of four images related in some way. Perhaps a project, a theme, a narrative, a day out photographing, a holiday - it's up to you to choose. You can view previous 4x4 portfolios here.

We're always on the lookout for new portfolios, so please do get in touch! If you would like to submit your 4x4 portfolio, please visit this page for submission information.

Dave Hammant

Spectacular Sicily

Mike Lloyd

Delamere Forest

Nick Browne

September in the Pyrenees

Simon King

South Shropshire Study