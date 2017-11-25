My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Website

Jane Simmonds is an amateur photographer living in the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire with her husband and four Cocker Spaniels. She has a love of more intimate landscapes and abstract nature images with a growing interest in “alternative” techniques such as in camera multiple exposures.

It’s interesting to see the enthusiasm with which techniques such as intentional camera movement and multiple exposures have been taken up, and the variety of images that result. Perhaps that is precisely their appeal – not only do we like what we see and want a little piece of it, but the joy – and indeed frustration – of incorporating any form of movement into your images is that it is nigh on impossible to replicate an image – yours or anyone else’s. I’ve been watching Jane’s images develop over the last year and it is evident that she has been busy.

Can you tell readers a little about yourself – your education, early interests and career?

I was quite arty as a child and loved drawing and painting but went to a grammar school where that sort of thing was not encouraged and I was steered firmly towards academic success – my degree is in Law although I have never practiced Law (I realised pretty quickly I was not cut out for that kind of life).

Some years ago, we (my husband and I) swapped our urban life for an old miner’s cottage and some land in the Forest of Dean. This had lots of space for our numerous spaniels – we had become involved in breeding and competing at shows with our dogs by then. This took up a lot of time so I needed to find something I could do from home. I was quite good with computers and began to build websites for canine clubs and some small businesses. I also did some freelance writing work for canine publications (including a commission for a book on Cocker Spaniels). I’m still running a number of websites but have cut down somewhat – there are only so many hours in the day I want to be sitting in front of a computer screen.