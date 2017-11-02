In the Spirit of the Moment

Barry Rosof I developed a serious interest in photography when I retired over ten years ago. My photographic interests are eclectic, encompassing musicians playing in Mexican bars and Canadian Rockies landscapes. Home base is Edmonton , Alberta , Canada in the summer and Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, in the winter. flickr.com





Our guide said we had fifteen minutes to explore as our tour boat docked at Spirit Island. The island, located in Maligne Lake in Canada's Jasper National Park, is one of the most scenic spots in the Rockies. It did not bode well for capturing a successful image given the short time on the island and the heavy cloud cover. I headed out on the short loop trail and was surprised by a succession of outstanding compositions.