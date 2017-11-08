Interviewing Ben Horne

Tim Parkin will be interviewing Ben Horne next week. Ben is a US large format photographer and he has been documenting his solo adventure trips for the past 7 years and publishing these on his YouTube channel.

"Video journals of my solo photography trips for over 7 years now. My goal is to take you along for the ride and tell the story behind the images. I focus less on the technical details, and more on the shooting experience. I am a true one-man operation, which involves hiking with both my large format camera and also a video kit."

Got any questions for Tim for the interview? Then please either send them in via email: submissions@onlandscape.co.uk or leave a comment on this article.