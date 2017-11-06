My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Website

Gary’s professional career spans more than three decades and includes, fine art, portrait, and commercial photography. His knowledge, expertise, and enthusiasm for the photographic image enabled him to successfully teach theory and technique at the college level and seminars in Europe on the English country landscape.

We’ve previously featured Gary Wagner’s images in a 4x4 portfolio. Gary, who lives in California, works exclusively in black and white and has been making images for over 30 years using film and now digital cameras. An understanding of light links his commercial work and his personal landscape photography which he talks about more for us in this issue.

Can you tell readers a little about yourself – your education, early interests and career? How and when did you first become interested in photography?

I currently work full time as a fine art photographer specialising in black and white landscape photography. I live in Northern California and have easy access to the Sierra Nevada Mountains and the California coast both of which are favourite subjects for my landscape photography. I have been making black and white images of the landscape for over three decades previously using an 8x10 view camera with sheet film and now with a digital camera.

I first became interested in photography while working on my high school newspaper. At that time I was taking photos for the school paper and photos for my own enjoyment of rural backroads of Midwestern, USA. Most of my work was in black and white as I developed and printed the images at home in a makeshift darkroom. My early years in photography were about learning the craft of photography and developing my vision as a photographer and an artist.

I later attended Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, California and earned a Master’s Degree in Photography. I spent many years working as a professional photographer primarily doing portrait and commercial work in addition to my black and white art work. Two years ago I completed a book on black and white photography titled: Digital Black and White Landscape Photography, Fine Art Techniques from Camera to Print” by Amherst Media. Currently, I work daily taking and making photos for clients, galleries and shows.

Who (photographers, artists or individuals) or what has most inspired you, or driven you forward in your own development as a photographer?

Going to Yosemite National Park and seeing the work of Ansel Adams was very exciting as a young photographer and furthered my interest in black and white landscape photography. There have been many photographers that have inspired me over the years. Early in my career Ansel Adams and Edward Weston were both photographers that I admired. Other black and white photographers that have inspired me have been John Sexton, Paul Caponigro and in recent years I have really admired the work of Michael Kenna.

To what extent – and how – has your formal study of photography shaped your subsequent practice?

My formal study of photography at Brooks Institute of Photography gave me a broad background in the arts and techniques necessary to produce professional work for clients and to do my personal landscape work. Much of my formal study of photography was about technique and the craft of making images. Brooks demanded that work completed be of a professional standard and able to compete and be successful as a professional photographer. I think that this training further shaped my work with black and white and aided me in the making of black and white images.

Do you find any parallels between your commercial work and your personal landscape photography? Does one carry over into the other in any way – for example in your use of lighting or the way that you frame a view?

In regards to parallels in my work, I would say that seeing and understanding light and how it shapes and defines the object and draws the viewer's eyes to different parts of the image would be the greatest relationship. In commercial and portrait work we create lighting to define the object and in my landscape work I look for natural light that enhances the natural elements of the land to create interesting and exciting images.

I noticed that your biography refers to you having given seminars on the English country landscape. Can you talk a little about what you perceive the English country landscape to be?

I find the English country landscape to be a wonderful location for photography. My work was centred in the Dorset countryside with its lovely hills, charming communities and beautiful seascapes. My wife and her family were originally from London and we had family friends who assisted with my work. We have been back to England many times over the years and I continue to enjoy the wonderful landscape of Dorset and the surrounding area.

What is, for you, the appeal of photography? How much is down to the outcome (the image) and how much to the experience or the connection with place that can develop out of it?

This is a great question! Being a lifelong photographer I find the basis for my love for photography stemming from the picture taking experience. I am still excited when I am standing on a beach taking photos of waves crashing upon the rocks and the movement of the sand around me. The vision of scenes in my mind, the capturing of the image on film or digital and then the making of the final print complete my cycle of artistic creation with my photography. Additionally, I do consider my digital prints, as well as my printed images the completion of the artistic cycle. For me, the greatest emphasis is on the capturing of the image and sharing that image with others, regardless of the platform.

Can you talk a little about the cameras you like to use and how you approach image making? Do you have a favourite format, film or digital?

I converted to digital in 2006, prior to that I used 8x10 for the previous 20 years and 4x5 and smaller formats for the years before. Today, I am using the full frame Nikon 800E and planning to change cameras in a short while to an upgraded Nikon. I also use my iPhone for images daily. This camera is always with me and using the great apps that are available I am able to make wonderful black and white images. The majority of images I share on social media are made with my iPhone. Usually, while my Nikon camera is set up I am taking images with my iPhone right next to it. I also use my iPhone for experimenting with different angles and views, as a previewing camera prior to moving and setting up my camera. Years ago I used Polaroid in a similar way to preview images prior to the exposing of the film in the holder. Today I am not checking for exposure and focus but for camera angle and composition. Almost all of my images are taken on a tripod and the iPhone camera helps me move that camera and tripod to new heights and angles that I might not have spontaneously explored without its help.

How has your practice changed with digital and what freedoms has the latter given you? Do you ever use film now, or might you return to it at some point?

I also use my iPhone for experimenting with different angles and views, as a previewing camera prior to moving and setting up my camera. Years ago I used Polaroid in a similar way to preview images prior to the exposing of the film in the holder. My photo taking has changed significantly with my conversion to digital. In the past with large format film I spent a significant amount of time on each image evaluating and composing the image prior to setting up my tripod and camera. On any given scene the most images I ever made were two and many times only one image. For me, film was at a premium and processing was time intensive so I was very selective on the image selection. After my conversion to digital my photo process became much more fluid and spontaneous. I now stop and take photos of any scene that interests me without hesitation. With my new process, I am now taking many more photos and experiment with images that are outside my customary vision without hesitation to cost or labor. I have found that the digital process has allowed my creativity to be open and free in a way that I never experienced with large format film and I love it.

In regards to returning to film I have been doing some 120 Diana and Holga images over the past few years, experimenting with pinhole and different image looks. As for large format sheet film, at this time I have no plans to return to it at any time soon but I still have my complete 8x10 camera set up in case I might change my mind.

Why black and white? Do you use live view to preview in monochrome, or do you compose in colour?

I work exclusively in black and white. This medium best relates the shapes, lines, and tones of the landscape and more fully captures what I am viewing when I look at a scene. I do not preview in monochrome. I think it might be helpful for someone with little experience with black and white but for my work and having taken and processed a vast amount of images over the years I see that monochrome preview in my mind when I look at a scene and have a good idea of how it will come out when converted and printed. Ansel Adams called this process previsualization and I think it is just a natural extension from taking and making many images over many years.

Can you give readers an insight into your typical workflow and how you use processing to realise your vision? How does your knowledge and experience of traditional black and white photography and the darkroom inform the way that you capture and process a digital file?

My workflow starts when I first see a scene to photograph and ends with the print in my hands. When I was using film for my image I used the Zone System and sensitometry for all of my work. Proper metering, exposure and processing of the negative and the print produced images that contained detail in highlight and shadow areas and were rich in tone and contrast. With my conversion to digital, I felt it was important to be able to produce a print with the same qualities I valued with film and silver.

I feel proper exposure is very important to the digital file and with many of my images I bracket to take multiple exposures to capture full detail in the highlight and shadows of the images. I use HDR with many of my images to combine image files together to obtain fully textured highlights and detailed shadows. There are some limitations to this process when the subject is moving and in this case I have found single image HDR successful in creating a fully detailed image. Next in my process, is to take the image into Photoshop where I adjust density and contrast further and make corrections and improvements to the scene to my satisfaction. Almost all of the work I do with the file in digital I did in a similar way with film in the darkroom. The tools have changed for me but the process is very similar. Photographers often speak of the excitement of seeing the image in the developer tray or when they turn the lights on in the darkroom.

Having done this, I can appreciate that excitement but strangely I have a similar excitement when I first see and pick up my image after it comes out of the printer. I find my work in digital to be an extension of my film work with greater control, to define, alter, and extend creativity further in the print making process. Dodging and burning with film was a significant part of the printing process before digital. Today with my digital darkroom, I am able to complete those processes with much finer control and do many other processes to alter the image that were not even dreamed of in the past.

Your studies included learning about the historical significance of the printed image, and alternate/historical printing methods. How do these, and your own experience in the darkroom, inform what you now achieve through digital prints? What, for you, makes a good print?

Historically photography has been about the printed image. There have been many methods of making photographic prints over the past 170 years but the end product has always been a printed image to hold in your hand, place in a book or hang on the wall. All of the different methods of making prints over the years have each had their respective qualities but the end result was always to preserve or communicate an image of someone or something. Today we have digital prints which I consider just another method of making the photographic print and part of the long history of photography. All of the different methods of making prints over the years have each had their respective qualities but the end result was always to preserve or communicate an image of someone or something.

In regards to what makes a good print I think that this is the same as it has always been. For me, in general, a good print is one that conveys the image I captured fully showing good tones, details in highlights and shadows and clarity. Specifically, my requirements for a good print are much more detailed and defined and take their roots in the qualities of a silver print. I consider the digital ink prints made today to be similar to a silver print in look and feel. When I converted from film to digital a requirement for me was to be able to make prints from my digital files that were as good as the prints I made from my 8x10 negatives on silver paper. I felt that if I could not make prints to this requirement I would stay with film. I moved on to digital and have never gone back. My digital prints may not look the same as my silver prints but they meet or exceed my requirements for printing my images.

Would you like to choose 2-3 favourite photographs from your own portfolio and tell us a little about why they are special to you?

The following three images were chosen due to the special look of light in each of the images.

Dune Light

Dune Light was taken this past spring in Death Valley National Park in California. The Mesquite Sand Dunes cover 14 square miles of sand that changes daily with the blowing winds. My image, Dune Light, was taken just after sunrise when the sun was at its lowest part of the sky and produced the greatest amount of texture to the sand. I have photographed the dunes on many occasions. Usually I arrive at the dunes 30 minutes prior to sunrise to reach the best areas and be set up and ready when the sun arrives to produce its magic on the sand. On the night before I took this image, there was considerable wind that removed the foot prints of people from the day before. This allowed me to have a clean slate to work with and be able to take photos in any direction without concern for marks in the sand. This image is one of my favourites due to the leading lines in the sand in the foreground and the texture of the sand. The point of interest in the centre right and the shadowed look of the sand in the background made me excited at seeing and capturing this scene with my camera.

Forest Dreams

Forest Dreams was taken in Redwood National Park on the Northern California Coast. This park contains trees that are up to 2000 years old and over 350 feet tall. I have been taking photos in this area for over 30 years and never tire of seeing these magnificent trees. What makes this photo special to me is the wonderful light coming through the trees and how it surrounds the tree bark and gives it texture and depth. Light such as this is created when the forest is in fog and the fog moves and allows the sun above to enter into specific locations. I have photographed the redwoods in all types of weather conditions, but I find the beauty of the breaking fog to be the one I enjoy the most and one that produces the most dramatic images.

Sand Patterns

Sand Patterns was taken on the Bandon, Oregon coast. This image was taken in early morning at low tide when the beach was draining off water from the higher tide the night before. The light for this image comes from the sky, as the sun was not shining yet that morning. My attraction for this image comes from both the light on the water and from the wonderful pattern the water and light made in the sand on the beach. Another interesting part of this image are the texture and ripples of the sand in the foreground. This image was taken with a wide angle lens to include as much as possible, sand and water pattern, and to draw the viewer’s eyes to the back of the image. I find this type of image perfect for black and white photography, as it is primary formed by light, pattern and texture.

How significant was your decision to move to California to study in respect of the environments / landscapes that it gave you access to?

One of the reasons I moved to California to attend school was because of the variety and beauty of the western landscape. My other option was to attend school in New York which I also thought would be interesting but lacked the mountains and deserts of the American West. I have never regretted my decision to move west and have spent many years exploring and photographing the great variety of landscapes found in the western United States. I do feel that regardless of where one is located special landscape will always exist. We each live in our own unique environments and we need to capture this environment for others to see and enjoy.

Your images cover a range of environments – from coast to mountain, forest to meadow, and rock to river. Do you have a favourite place that you are especially drawn back to?

I love to take photos in all of these places and find them all exciting and challenging to photograph. In the past several years, I have been concentrating on making seascape images along the Northern California coast. I find the wildness and fairly untouched location particularly enjoyable. The seascape changes with the tides, the shifting of sand and the light of the day. These things combined with the ever changing weather and seasons effects make seascape photography an excellent choice for my black and white photography.

Do you have any particular projects or ambitions for the future, or themes that you would like to explore further?

In regards to future projects I plan on continuing my seascape images plus I am planning on starting a project of the Southwestern part of the US. I have always been interested in the majesty of Monument Valley and the many national parks and magnificent landscapes of this region. I am planning on spending time in this area to capture my vision of these areas in black and white.

If you were told you couldn’t do anything photography related for a week, what would you end up doing - do you have other interests?

If I had a week of not doing photography probably my next choice would be to play some golf which seems have taken a back burner to my full time work in photography. In addition, I enjoy vegetable gardening and cooking.

Who do you admire? Is there anyone (a photographer, amateur or professional) that you’d like to suggest we interview in future?

I mentioned both of these names in a prior question but I do admire the work both of John Sexton and Michael Kenna. They are both film photographers who do some spectacular work of capturing the landscape both in this country and around the world.

Thanks for answering our questions Gary. If you’d like to see more of Gary’s images, you’ll find his website at www.garywagner.com/.