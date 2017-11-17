Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Denis Balilbouse Denis Balilbouse was born in Lausanne in 1972 and began self-taught photography in 1986 in the footsteps of his father, a sport journalist. Since 1991 he has embarked on a professional career. Currently staff at the Reuters agency since 2007, he covers sports, political and economic events in Switzerland and abroad. denisbalibouse.ch



Adam Pierzchala Semi-retired, I now have more time to pursue my various interests including travel and photography. I enjoy being in the outdoors with my camera, whether close to home in local woodlands or in exotic places further afield. My preference is for landscape in all its guises, which I now shoot predominantly digitally with occasional outings to shoot retro on MF film. scenequest.co.uk



Florian Freimoser I am a biologist and research as a mycologist at Agroscope in Switzerland. Photography is the one hobby that I have kept since my childhood. Over the years my interests and motives have changed, but I have always been attracted by intimate details, structures, geometrical shapes and patterns. floriansphotos.com



Glyn Lewis I am a local photographer living and photography the local area where I live. glynlewis.com





Denis Balilbouse

Somewhere a Tree

Adam Pierzchala

Impressions from Greenland

Florian Freimoser

Autumn Beech Leaves

Glyn Lewis

Montrose Basin