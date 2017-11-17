Somewhere a Tree

Denis Balilbouse Denis Balilbouse was born in Lausanne in 1972 and began self-taught photography in 1986 in the footsteps of his father, a sport journalist. Since 1991 he has embarked on a professional career. Currently staff at the Reuters agency since 2007, he covers sports, political and economic events in Switzerland and abroad. denisbalibouse.ch





The project “Somewhere a Tree" (Au Bord du Grand Chemin) presented here was born from the need to take more time to make images, at the turn of the years 2000, with the revolution introduced by the arrival of the first digital cameras. But he also felt the need to make fewer images at a time. The medium format and the film, which gives it the necessary time for reflection and contemplation before each shot, have thus become a framework.

This quest for inspiration recounts the moments of life and the near death of a tree over the years, at the border of the communes of Sullens and Mex in the Canton of Vaud in Switzerland.

GPS co-ordinate of the tree N 46° 35’ 7.243” E 6° 33’ 8.463 “