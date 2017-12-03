on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Delamere Forest

Mike Lloyd

Responses1
Skip to Comments
By | Posted

Mike Lloyd

I am an enthusiastic photographer living in Cheshire , and enjoy taking all forms of outdoor photographs. I particularly love big landscape pictures in North West Scotland from September to March i.e. non Midge season ! A retired engineer I also like the technical side of digital photography.



I am undertaking a year long project of photographing all the seasons and geographical diversity in this old forest . The Forest consists of mosses and meres in addition to many silver birch and oak trees . There is a programme of saving and reinvigorating the mosses in the area .



  • Andrew Herbert

    Stunning set of images Mike

On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL