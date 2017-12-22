Olive Groves in Italy

This summer we walked along the Via Francigena from the city of Spoleto to Assisi with the Oxford based travel company ATG. The freedom of having your luggage taken from place to place means you can enjoy the landscape unfolding with the only weight being the water and food you need as well as much camera gear as you can bear. Because of the need to get from A to B each day, this is not a solely photographic holiday where you can contemplate the vista at leisure but a fairly challenging walk with a developing set of opportunities that have to be quickly summed up and recorded.

I was fascinated by the olive trees. The olive groves we walked through most days had not been strimmed yet of all their grasses, wild alliums and flowers and the morning light through the untidy undergrowth made for a theme I tried to explore. You really feel the history as you walk, this was Etruscan territory, then Roman and the footpath shot shows a 2000 year old path by the Roman aqueduct that supplied the nearby city of Spello.