September in the Pyrenees

Nick Browne I am an amateur photographer living in Worcestershire, UK. A few years ago a friend encouraged me to go along to our local camera club where I have been a member ever since. I now find that most of my photography is divided between close up and still life, and landscape. In the future I would like to find more ways to combine these genres. nickbrownephotography.co.uk





In September my wife and I took a walking holiday to the central and western Pyrenees. For much of the time we had fabulous weather for hiking but it was only when the weather started to break and the cloud rolled in that it became fabulous for photography.