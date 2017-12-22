Shadows and Light

John Barton John is a retired Teacher who spends his time creating images from a wide variety of subjects, but with particular concentration on Landscape and Architecture as the main themes.





These images were taken in a Woodland Trust managed area called Billinge Plantation.

It sits on the last high land of an eastern facing slope to the South West of Wigan just before the Southern area of the Lancashire Plain stretching towards Liverpool.

The low Autumn/Winter Sun quickly disappears from the lower slopes, so to get long shadows as featured here, I needed to be at the top part of the Plantation with the Sun at my back looking down the slopes.

I loved the deep contrasts of light and shadow, long lead-in shadows and bright foliage high up in the trees."

All images taken with a Fuji XT2 and Fuji 10-24mm lens, Velvia Film simulation in camera, and processed using Photoshop CS6.