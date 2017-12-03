Spectacular Sicily

Dave Hammant I'm a professional photographer and videographer with an interest in landscape photography. Based in the UK I have worked in Africa and Europe over the past fifteen years which has given me the opportunity to visit some places that are out of the ordinary.





These images were made while working in Sicily. For a couple of days we had spectacular sunsets and late afternoon storms that produced spectacularly coloured skies with the light reflecting on the mountain top were were working on. The brickwork and the tiles of the local houses seemed to absorb the colour of the evening sky and take on it's glow.