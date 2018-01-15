Autumnal Reflection

Phillip William Jenner My name is Phillip William Jenner , I live in The East Midlands & happen to be very fortunate to have the stunning Peak District on my door step. I am constantly looking for inspiration as I am to also inspire. Although I have no formal training in photography, I have self taught myself how to use my camera & understand how it is works.





For any landscape photographer who is always wanting to photograph special conditions & make a special image, the weather has to play ball. I checked the weather forecast the evening before to see temperatures overnight were to drop to almost 0 degrees with clear skies for a sunrise.

On this morning, it really did. A combination like this for me always get me really excited. I had mist, gorgeous pink tones, stunning light & a frozen landscape for my playground.