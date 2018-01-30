Ingleborough

Michael Hogg Taking full advantage of the freedom to explore the countryside when a youngster, many an adventure, close shave, and scrapes were employed on a regular basis.



This love of the countryside developed into photography and the desire to share the countryside, with those whom don't have the opportunity to explore as I do. I am fortunate enough to live in a beautiful part of the world, so my photography is based on local rambles where varying conditions render the scenery in different ways each time I pass by. photographicramblings.co.uk





Living at the foot of Ingleborough, the mountain was bound to become the re-occurring theme of my photography. But you know what, no matter how many times I return, the scene is rendered differently each time by the constantly changing seasons, weather, and time of day. In fact, I would say it's impossible to take the same image twice!

These are just a few aspects of Ingleborough depicting all four seasons, and different light conditions, showing the many features of this special mountain.

One could spend a lifetime photographing Ingleborough without ever capturing its full set of moods and features.