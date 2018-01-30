Winter Trees

Jan Bainar Jan Bainar is 22 years old landscape photographer from Ostrava, Czech Republic. He studies economics and works as financial planner. He shoots mainly forests, natural details and mountains. janbainarphotography.com





Selecting images for 4x4 has been quite a challenge for me. I could think of many 3x3 portfolios among my pictures but 4x4 is much more difficult. I decided to choose these 4 images which were taken during winter months and share similar subject - trees. It all started with Trees Frozen in Dance - a scene which I went by in January 2014 in Beskydy Mountains. Since then I realised how well vertical format and winter conditions work for my landscape photography. Trees appear very fragile and their strengths and weaknesses are visible.