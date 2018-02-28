Canadian Rockies

Goran Prvulovic I am a software engineer and photography based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. Carrying on my father's legacy as a self-taught photographer himself, the style of my pictures focuses on the beauty of the Canadian countryside - a location that I'm blessed to be able to call my home. grnphotography.com





Living in Southern Alberta, Canada definitely has its perks for a landscape photographer such as myself. Whether it be winter, summer, spring or fall, the nearby rocky mountain range never fails to invoke feelings of awe over its ruggedness and scale. For me, this scenery hearkens back to an early time where settlers struggled to master their environments and forge a future for themselves.

When picking my 4x4 images, I wanted to encapsulate both the majestic height of these mountains as well as the beauty of the numerous lakes that flow amidst the valleys.