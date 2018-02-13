Home

Ana Tofan I am a linguist and I carry out daily assignments as an interpreter in Dublin. I commute very often and I am also lucky enough to travel outside the city for my work. Last year I decided to benefit more from my journeys by choosing a camera as my everlasting companion. flickr.com





Any day is a fine day when I allow myself a few moments alone with my camera. It becomes a form of meditation as all the small details of this experience gradually disclose themselves to the camera. These photos were taken last year near a mountainside cottage somewhere in Romania.

To me, they all reveal a natural sense of belonging which is such a fleeting feeling for the times we live in. With each flower on the field and each cloud drifting by, nature teaches us how everything falls in the right place. We must cherish it!