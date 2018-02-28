The Winter Blue

Matt Oliver I am a professional commercial photographer with a passion to be outdoors. I have been photographing landscapes more seriously since 2011 and find this a great stress relief to the usual day to day bustle. mattoliverphotography.com





My four selected images are based on winter trees in the blue hour. I think most photographers have an affinity with trees, their history and the way they change through the seasons always has interest. My particular favourite time is winter, nothing better than a wander in the fresh cold air with a dusting of snow or covering of ice.

The dull insulated sound and the crunch underfoot with the quiet solitude is perfect to clear the mind of a busy life.

My images, 2 taken in the Lake District and 2 in the Peak district are edited in Lightroom, with adjustments to contrast and colour balance to enhance that blue mood.