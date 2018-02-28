Winter Wonderland

Brian Kerr A Scottish landscape photographer from Dumfries, based in Carlisle but we are looking to move back into Scotland again to the borders town of Moffat. I have been a landscape photographer for around 10 years now, although it is still only as passionate hobby. briankerrphotography.com





The past month or so have been what I would call the best winter conditions we have had since 2010. I wanted to share with you 4 images from these past few weeks that I feel demonstrate the beauty of the winter.

All the images were taken within the Scottish Borders, an area of the country that perhaps is not so well known to most photographers. In the next year, we are planning on making a permanent move into the area which will allow me to explore and share the wonderful landscapes in the area.