Hot Places

Theo Bosboom is a passionate photographer from the Netherlands, specialising in nature and landscapes. In 2013, he turned his back on a successful legal career to pursue his dream of being a fulltime professional photographer. He is regarded as a creative photographer with a strong eye for detail and composition and always trying to find fresh perspectives.

On my first winter trip to Southeast Iceland in February 2007, it was hard to find hotels and restaurants that were open. The whole country seemed to be in a state of hibernation and there were hardly any other tourists or photographers around. We were the only guests in Hali Guesthouse close to the famous glacier lagoon and we had the black lava beach with the iceblocks in the surf all to ourselves, day after day.

For my last winter trip to Southeast Iceland two years ago, we had to book accommodation one year in advance otherwise we would have been too late. At some of the famous waterfalls there were hundreds of tourists, brought there in big tour buses. The lava beach was packed with photographers and tourists and during our ice cave tour, guides were shouting to each other, it was almost impossible to get decent shots without other people in them and the experience was quite different than in previous years, to put it mildly.

With this article and the pictures that go along with it, I want to show how Iceland has changed into a destination for mass tourism and how people are experiencing nature in the days of selfie sticks, social media and cheap flights. Besides that I want to take a critical look at my own role as landscape photographer that has promoted Iceland intensively through his images and by leading photo tours.

Photographers paradise

The number of photographers that are visiting Iceland has exploded over the last 5 years. With good reason, because Iceland obviously has a lot to offer. In the foreword of my book Iceland pure I described it as follows:

“It has the biggest ice cap in Europe; the most beautiful and powerful waterfalls; the largest number of active volcanoes. It has puffins and harlequin ducks, wild, rocky coasts and black lava beaches, deserted plateaus and bizarre geothermal phenomena. (…) And yet this impressive roll call is only part of the reason for my continuing passion for Iceland. More important is that when I am there I feel closer to nature than I do anywhere else. It is as if I experience nature more intensely here. Iceland gets under my skin, moves me, and overwhelms me. Time and time again.”

I am sure I am not the only one who feels this way, because I know many photographers that have been to Iceland multiple times.

Inevitably, this resulted in a large flow of Iceland images on the web, in magazines and in books. Often you see similar images of well-known places. But Iceland is big and varied enough and it attracts so many good photographers that even nowadays you can see stunning new work from Iceland every now and then.

The growth of tourism

After the photographers, the ‘normal’ tourists also have discovered Iceland, probably attracted by the constant flow of beautiful images. Iceland has faced an explosive growth in the number of tourists in the last years. According to the Icelandic Tourist Board, the average yearly growth rate since 2010 has been around 25%. In 2017 the island has been visited by more than 2 million people, on a population of only 335.000 people.

When in 2010 the Eyjafjallajokull volcano erupted and severely disrupted the European air traffic for weeks, people on Iceland feared that it would negative effects on tourism. This proved to be wrong. Nowadays it is believed that the eruption has helped to put Iceland on the map. And the growing numbers of tourists surely helped to get Iceland out of the deep financial crisis that hit the country in 2008 when its 3 major banks collapsed. The booming tourist industry creates lots of new jobs and brings in a lot of money.

But the growth brings some major challenges for Iceland with respect to logistics, safety and the environment. Wild camping in vulnerable landscapes, widespread public pooping because of a lack of toilet facilities, illegal off-road driving and throwing coins into hot springs and natural pools are just a few of the problems reported.

Furthermore, many tourists seem to underestimate the power of nature on Iceland. Several people have drowned on the infamous black beaches near Vik in recent years, where the waves can be very treacherous and the current is incredibly strong. I have witnessed many ‘almost accidents’ myself too, often caused by the irresponsible or ignorant behaviour of tourists. The rescue services of Iceland have to execute costly rescue operations regularly saving people in the interior that went for a hike or snowmobile tour and got into trouble.

Headache

The arrival of mass tourism on Iceland has also changed the way the island and its spectacular nature are being photographed. Where previously it was the spectacular nature itself that was photographed by seasoned nature lovers and serious landscape photographers, nowadays the natural wonders of Iceland above all seem to form a nice background for selfies and pictures that tourists take of each other. The people in the pictures often seem to pay more attention to themselves than to the overwhelming beauty of nature around them.

After having witnessed the new developments for several years, I decided to plan a trip to Iceland just to photograph the tourist's behaviour. This project was way out of my comfort zone. Instead of avoiding other photographers and people – what I normally do – I went to the most crowded places on Iceland. And instead of trying to leave the people out of my frames – my normal behaviour – I had to photograph them. This was a real challenge because I wanted to do it without getting noticed, not wanting people to pose for me or to invoke unnatural behaviour. So I usually used my 70-200 mm from a little distance, pretending I was taking pictures of the waterfall, hot spring or whatever was in the background.

The first days of the trip were horrible. I felt very unhappy and every night I returned to my hotel with a bad headache.

But after a while I started to get a kind of rhythm and I had the feeling my pictures were getting better. Although the things I witnessed usually made me sad or worried, I also saw many funny things and I noticed that the people I was photographing usually were enjoying themselves thoroughly. So it was sometimes hard not to feel at least a bit of sympathy form my subjects.

What struck me most was the very limited time spent at the sites by many people. People visiting Iceland often have made long flights to get to the island and often drive many hours a day in a rental car or bus to see the highlights. All this stands in stark contrast to the time actually spent at the waterfall, geothermal source or other highlights. This is sometimes only a few minutes and rarely longer than an hour. Moreover, that limited time on the spot is usually largely spent on making selfies, pictures of travelling companions and pictures of the spot itself. Spectacular photos made on an exotic destination are doing well on social media. When the pictures have been made, people quickly lose their interest and move on to the next spot.

Mixed feelings

I have made and published this photo series with mixed feelings. I wanted to show what is really happening, because normally photographers (including me) tend to leave the people out of their landscape pictures, suggesting wildness and remoteness even if there are substantial numbers of people around. And I do hope that Iceland will take measures to protect the vulnerable environment and maybe even to slow down the growth of tourism, so that the country can cope with the challenges the tourists bring with them.

Of course, the developments on Iceland are by no means unique. Similar things are happening on the Isle of Skye and the Lofoten islands and many other destinations are also on their way to becoming hotspots for tourists and photographers. Interesting enough, there are many Scottish islands and large parts of the Norwegian coast that only attract a handful of visitors in comparison. Not because they are not beautiful or spectacular, but just because they are not well known or less accessible.

And this is where our own role as photographers comes into sight. I think many of us – including myself – have a romantic idea about the role and influence of landscape and nature photographers. By showing the world how beautiful and wild the places are that we photograph, we help to create awareness and appreciation and thereby help to protect nature. Don’t we? I still believe we can play this positive role. Nature needs a very strong voice, especially now with people in power that don’t hesitate to give up valuable wilderness for oil or other economic profits.

But we should not forget about the possible downsides of publishing pictures of beautiful wild places. The combination of cheap flights and social media has made the world a lot smaller. Your pictures will get noticed by other photographers, that decide to follow your steps and go to the same location. More pictures from this location will be published, attracting more and more photographers and other people. The first photo workshops will be organised to the location and others will soon follow, because it is always easier to follow others than to invent new things yourself. Before you know it your pristine location has turned into a hot spot.

The changes on Iceland have made me realize all this and made me think of my own role as a landscape photographer. I think it is safe to say that with my photographs, my presentations and my book Iceland pure I have inspired quite a lot of people to come to Iceland. Moreover, I have been guiding tours to Iceland for several years now. The recent developments have made me wonder if I should be more careful with sharing locations and thereby promoting others to come to the same place.

The fact is that many professional landscape photographers nowadays are at least partly dependant on the income generated by leading photo workshops. And photo tours to spectacular well-known places fill up much easier than the ones to spectacular unknown locations. In my own photography, I usually try to do new things and to avoid taking pictures that have been made a thousand times before. But to my surprise I found out that for many people this is different: they want to capture the famous views themselves and usually, this is the main goal of their trip.

I know there is no easy solution to all this, at least I don’t have it. But maybe it is a good first step to become more aware of our own role and responsibilities as landscape photographers and to discuss how we can sometimes make other decisions with respect to publishing pictures and offering new tours. And customers could maybe try to choose more often to avoid the hotspots and to pick a tour to a less known destination instead, preferably a destination closer to home as well. And maybe photographers should try to find new places to photograph themselves more often, instead of following the footsteps of others. It is fun to do and also incredibly rewarding!

I have decided myself to roll back the amount of photo tours I am guiding and to be very careful with the planning of new tours, trying also to evaluate the possible negative effects of a tour in a certain region. Furthermore, I will be much more careful with sharing specific locations of the pictures I have taken. Small steps, I know, but still it feels right to take them.

The other issue that I wanted to pay attention to in my photo series – the fact that tourists are far more busy with themselves than with the nature around them – I think is part of a trend that people are drifting further and further away from nature. It occurred to me that Iceland is often regarded as some sort of fire-and-ice theme park rather than a country with real wild nature. People don’t take the time to really experience and feel nature, to smell the earth, to hear the sounds of the crashing waves, to feel the wind in their hair and to get soaked by the rain showers. Although I do believe people are enjoying their visit a lot, they often experience nature in a superficial way, without really connecting to it. And often they are not aware of the potential dangers, resulting in unnecessary accidents.

Back to Iceland

Should everyone avoid Iceland from now on? No, I don’t think so, this would not be fair. Iceland is still an incredibly beautiful and photogenic place. Besides that, it is pretty easy to avoid the crowds, because the majority of the photographers and tourists go to the same 10 places in the South and Southeast. So maybe better focus on different places, it will still be great.

I still love Iceland very much myself and I will keep on going there, knowing there are still many roads that I have not travelled before and many great places where I can enjoy and photograph nature alone if I want to.