My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

I am an artist living in Denmark. I experiment with different techniques, tools and processes to create a dream world, a place of beauty and mystery that lies just beyond reality. I love to print my work and create hand-made books.

At some point last year Isabel Curdes popped into my Twitter consciousness; I’m not sure exactly when as I have no recollection of her not being there. A perfectionist in search of atmosphere and ephemera through ‘imperfect’ images and prose and a lover of film.

Would you like to tell readers a little about yourself – your education, early interests and career?

I am an artist, a dreamer, a wanderer and explorer. I live with my partner and our dogs in the middle of Denmark in the countryside.

My educational background and my career for 25 years had nothing to do with photography but was in finance and management for a major international company. I am also a trained coach.

It was only in 2015 that I quit my old job, turned my whole life upside down and started my own little business focusing on my love for photography, writing, painting, bookmaking and mentoring.

How and when did you first become interested in photography? What kind of images did you initially set out to make and how has this changed in recent years?

For many years my main interest in photography was to document vacations and family events. In 2007, after I had a serious burn-out and as part of the healing process, I used my camera to get me out of the house and to help me see the world with fresh eyes.