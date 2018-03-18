The Peak District in Snow

Since starting out in photography I’ve never managed to get out in the snowy winter conditions especially to capture some woodland images. Having driven 2 hours and walked 3 miles through blizzards and 40mph gusts I finally reached my location where everything has calmed down and all the conditions had come together.