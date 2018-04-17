on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Bolehill in the Snow

Phillip William Jenner

Responses
Skip to Comments
By | Posted

Phillip William Jenner

My name is Phillip William Jenner , I live in The East Midlands & happen to be very fortunate to have the stunning Peak District on my door step. I am constantly looking for inspiration as I am to also inspire.
Although I have no formal training in photography, I have self taught myself how to use my camera & understand how it is works.

flickr.com



I walked 8 miles circular around my backyard crossing lakes, ponds, woods & farms to capture the elements of the weather that had hit the UK. Followed by the weekend knee deep snow, a lovely blue hue with a hint of fog made for favourable conditions at Bolehill, The Peak District, Derbyshire.

Phillip William Jenner Closed In Phillip William Jenner ~ Order Amongst The Chaos Phillip William Jenner ~ Whiteout



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL