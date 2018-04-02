Dead Trees

Paul Radford I have been interested in photography ever since I was at school where I was fortunate enough to be able to get a photography 'O' level. When I begun working photography took a back seat however I have recently started to get back into it and I am striving to improve my skills.





I've always been a fan of Black & White photography. I feel it requires a completely different mindset to colour. You need to look at not just light & shade but textures also. For me, trees are an ideal subject for this, especially dead ones.

The way light is captured by the distorted shapes and textures of the wood can create images in the mind and stimulates the imagination.

All of these images were taken on walks around where I live and also on the Isle of Wight.