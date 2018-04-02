The Lake District

Jason Geeves I'm a keen amateur photographer living in Leeds and originally from Peterborough, I've always had an interest in visual creativity for as long as I can remember really (I'm a graphic designer by trade) but have only really started to take photography more seriously in the last year or two. geevestakesphotos.com





My chosen shots are all from my favourite place in the UK - the Lake District. Although this is nothing new I like to try to use aerial photography to try to give a unique take on locations that have been photographed and documented many times before.

Although drone photography can often be dismissed as a novelty it is certainly now at the point where the quality of shots are working as a direct extension of your regular SLR, and that's why I enjoy it so much I think.