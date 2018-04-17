The Shape of Water

Nicki Gwynn-Jones I am a photographer based in Orkney. I have no formal training in either art or photography. I was awarded a Fellowship by the Royal Photographic Society in 2012, have exhibited widely both in the UK and in Florida and have work hanging in homes around the world. I am happiest when out in nature.





I took these images on a trip to Florida in January. I had injured my back during the journey to the US and was in a desperate state for a few days. Befuddled by large doses of ibuprofen and wondering whether I would ever be pain free again, I went to see The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro's Oscar winning film.

The dreamlike, haunting, other-worldly quality of the film suited my mood perfectly and affected me deeply, sweeping me along on a seductive tide of melancholy and making me aware of the shape of my own tears. There was no other possible title for the images. Read Nicki Gwynn-Jones Featured Photographer interview.