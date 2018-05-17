The National Parks of Australia

Connor Finch My name is Connor Finch, I am a 21 year old landscape photographer from Essex, England currently travelling the world.





On October 15th, 2017 I left England with my girlfriend Kelly and we began our adventure. First of all, we headed to Phuket, Thailand for only a week just to break up the flight and tick off Thailand from the bucket list!

Once we have finished our Australia road trip we are then heading to a couple more country's on the way home including Thailand, other destinations are yet to be decided!

The images are really a documentation of the journey that we are currently living, the road trip! The goal for all the images was to showcase the beautiful National Parks that this country has to offer and show how peaceful it is to visit such isolated and natural places!

The images of the trees from below are in Nightcap National Park and the others all are in Springbrook National Park!