Ojos del Mar, Atacama

Aaron Dickson A photographer from Belfast, my interest began through travelling and seeking out wild landscapes. I became full time in 2016, winning the BIPP joint Provisional Photographer of the Year 2017. I Prefer to shoot in overcast skies and subdued lighting for the subtler tones produced. aarondickson.co.uk





Format: 6x6 medium format (Fuji Velvia 50)

The Atacama desert in Argentina is an incredible place to shoot, matching Iceland in its variety of landscapes. The curves and colours of these ancient pools provided some wonderful photographic opportunities, especially in the calm twilight before dawn when they became perfectly still, allowing the colours of the water to be seen.