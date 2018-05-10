The Anatomy of Grey

Paul Gallagher is recognised as one of the most accomplished landscape photographers and workshop leaders in the UK today. He has been a writer and lecturer in photography for over thirty years and runs both field and printing workshop nationally and internationally.

Often the first port of call for me, when I begin teaching photography, is to gain an understanding of what level the photographer I am teaching is at. More often than not they have a good understanding of their camera and lenses and has a solid grasp of exposure and focusing. If a photographer is at this level, then I can reassure myself that the raw files from the camera will make a good foundation for a photograph.

Obviously, in these early stages of interaction I may have not seen him or her working in the field but what I am usually presented with is a series of prints, often some of their favourites as they are keen to show their best. Until recently, my personal journey of photography had been almost entirely dedicated black and white work, so it is not uncommon for photographers of all genres to want to share their black and white prints with me for discussion.

It goes without saying that to see another photographers work is always a pleasure and offers me an understanding of how they ‘see’ the world which is often rewarding and fascinating at the same time. Many bodies of work I have witnessed have been stunning and the print quality has been beautiful.