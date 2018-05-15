Antonio Aleo

Antonio Aleo An Italian photographer, born and raised in the region of Calabria, southern Italy, with a passion for art and music. antonioaleo.it





This issue we're talking to Antonio Aleo, an excellent photographer from Italy who specialises in his local area of Calabria. Most of the images included are from his work in the local forests in Calabria.

Can you tell me a little about your education, childhood passions, early exposure to photography etc?

I am an Italian photographer, born and raised in the region of Calabria, southern Italy, a land with many wild features, a very high level of biodiversity. I've always been a fan of art and music. Until the age of 20, I painted and reproduced impressionist and expressionist current paintings. At the same time, I was also an electronic music DJ (made in UK). In 2011 I bought my first camera because I still wanted to create visual art, even if by different means.

What are you most proud of in your photography?

What makes me most proud? My total indifference towards the aesthetic canons. My photographs must tell my inner feelings and not the aesthetic beauty of the landscape. So many times I'm looking for ugly elements, which I use to meet my inner emotions.

In most photographers lives there are 'epiphanic’ moments where things become clear, or new directions are formed. What were your two main moments and how did they change your photography?

A few years ago I was a lover of the grand landscape, of sunrises and sunsets.

I was fascinated by the intimate landscape, when in 2014 I began to observe the photographs of Sarah Marino and Ron Coscorrosa, Guy Tal, Charles Cramer, Christopher Burkett. A new world opened up for me, and I completely turned my back on my old way of conceiving photography. That was my first change, a new way to go. The second change occurred in 2016, with the tragic death of my daughter in the seventh month of pregnancy. From that day my life has totally changed; my way of seeing and conceiving things has changed, and so my images have taken on a more sombre, melancholic and disturbing aspect.

Tell me about why you love landscape photography? A little background on what your first passions were, what you studied and what job you ended up doing

I have always had a weakness for the visual arts and electronic music, because I having lived in a family of artists and musicians. I attended a school of figurative art, and I had a great predisposition for painting. I am a lover of Renaissance and Baroque art, but I also have a weakness for the expressionist, impressionist and post-impressionist movement. When I look at a painting by Van Gogh, Munch, Monet, I am enchanted by the profound inner emanation. My mother was a lover of landscape painting, so it was she who sent me love to the landscape.

After school, I started working for the family business, and the rest of time I dedicated to music, moving away from the world of figurative art for a short time. Photography, in every sense, has reintroduced me into the visual art world. A circle that could not be broken.

Do you think your background in painting brings any advantages to your landscape photography?

Surely my background in painting, has helped to have a visual approach, even from a compositional point of view. But I must say that I was working more in portraiture :-)

Could you tell us a little about the cameras and lenses you typically take on a trip and how they affect your photography.

Exactly 5 years ago I used a Canon 6D, quite discreet camera. For my photography, the lenses have a more important role than my camera body. I use only a 24-70 and a 100-400 (that I use in the majority of photographs). A telephoto lens manages to penetrate the soul of the landscape, creating contact with nature; I love to isolate the elements from their surroundings, eliminating any distraction. I rarely use my 16-35. I'm not a lover of superwide focal lengths, so almost always my wide angle remains at home.

What sort of post processing do you undertake on your pictures? Give me an idea of your workflow..

After several years with Lightroom, I've been using Capture One for raw processing in the last few months. I find the engine of C1 very powerful, and already starting the files shine for colour and micro contrasts. Use C1 to eliminate chromatic aberrations, balance white and increase details. I use Photoshop to clean the photograph from any spots or disturbing elements (even if I try to get a clean shot already in the field), selective colour correction, colour balance and tonal values, harmonizing everything in a natural way. Lately, I use Tonality Mask, a very powerful panel able to work selectively and accurately both on the brightness masks and on the tonal masks.

Do you get many of your pictures printed and, if at all, where/how do you get them printed?

I love to print. I love when one of my photographs comes to life and form through the printing process. I print dozens of photos, consuming the spaces of the walls of the house. I found an excellent fine art printer in my region, where I decide the parameters of the print, the quality of the paper, the frame and so on.

Who (photographers, artists or individuals) or what has most inspired you, or driven you forward in your development as a photographer? What books stimulated your interest in photography?

There are several photographers who have inspired my way of developing photography in recent years; each of them is able to excite in a different way and to give great lessons. Guy Tal is a real guru for all landscape photographers of this era, a true artist from which to learn. I love his book '' More than a Rock '' that I have already read several times, and that every solitary photographer, a lover of nature, should read. Among the photographers who have inspired me most in recent years I want to mention again Sarah Marino and Ron Coscorrosa, two young American talents that I have been following for several years, and with whom several times there has been a mutual exchange of appreciation. In addition to the superlative images of Charles Cramer and the fantastic trees of Christopher Burkett, I would like to mention William Neill, an artist with very elegant images. These are the photographers made in USA that I prefer and that have inspired a lot my way of observing photography. In Europe, a point of reference on tree photography is Paul Mitchell. I also love the landscapes of Pete Hyde, Lizzie Shepard, Simon Baxter, Michel Lucas, Fortunato Gatto, but the list is much longer.

Can you choose 2-3 favourite photographs from your own portfolio and tell us a little about them? [please state the name and when sending in these images can you mark these as featured images.}

My favourite is 'Abyss in the Mind'. I shot this picture a few months after my daughter's death, during one of my small psychological breakdowns. An oak tree with coloured leaves contrasts with the cool shades of the landscape; it represents my life at that precise moment, in which I tried to fight the inner darkness. I think it's my favourite image.

'A Long Time' is another image in my favourites. A lonely young beech tree surrounded by a forest in a soft fog. It represents a rebirth for me.

'Point of no Return' is one of my last images. An old bare oak, remains impassive, while the wind blows on the foliage of the trees that surround it. I find another metaphor for life in this image. If you have a big heart, a great mind, and a great strength, firmly overcome every obstacle.

How easy – or difficult – do you find it to fit your photography around work and other commitments? When you travel for work, are you able to devote any time to either photography or researching new places?

Photography requires time and knowledge of places. I work in my family business and I manage to manage my photographic releases well enough. I do not travel a lot for work outside of my region, the same thing happens in the photographic field. I define myself as a territorial photographer. I prefer to concentrate my attention on the landscapes that my territory offers; my photographic research is not focused on the beauty of the landscape, but on my inner feelings.

How do you like to approach your image making? Do you pre-plan and go out with something in mind, or do you prefer to let your photography flow from your explorations on foot?

I do not like spending much time planning a photographic excursion. I like studying history and biodiversity (all I can find on the internet) of a place, looking for new paths that immerse me in peace and nature, without ruining the surprise effect. I often have a destination in mind, which I change at the last moment. I love the mountain trails of the Sila National Park, where I dedicate a good part of my photography. They are wrapped in peace and silence.

Most of your work is created in your own neighbourhood. Is it a conscious decision to create most of your work locally or do you have a desire to travel and photograph internationally as well?

It is true, most of my work is focused on the parks of my region. I think it's easier for me to focus my ideas on the places I know, always having light, seasons and weather available. I think it is also easier to create your own personal style, and at the same time to show the world the landscapes of their native places, without falling into the temptation of iconic places. But I would also like to visit the whole world, even without a camera (I would hardly resist :-) ).

How important do you find it to be in the right frame of mind? Have you found ways to work around periods when your mind is busy with other things?

I believe that every period of our life affects the conception of photography; this is very important for making our work varied. Also, periods of little inspiration and stress affect it a lot; in this ca,se I prefer to distract myself with something else and follow the developments of other photographers. But I believe that art has roots in the darkness, and much of the inspiration takes place in the dark moments of life.

If you had to take a break from all things photographic for a week, what would you end up doing?

A really difficult answer. I think I would take advantage of that time by dedicating it to music.

What sorts of things do you think might challenge you in the future or do you have any photographs or styles that you want to investigate? Where do you see your photography going in terms of subject and style?

My photography assumes more metaphorical characters. Other photographers call me a photographer of trees, and all this makes me happy, because for me a tree represents life, in all its facets. In the trees that I photograph, I see myself and flashes of my life, a kind of metaphorical autobiography. Lately, I love to create stories and representations with my photographs, like the '' Melancholia '', '' A Witch's tale '' and '' In Trance '' portfolios; I hope, however, to continue to evolve my photographic style, pushing me even further.

You mention that you are enjoying working with 'conceptual' projects. What brought this about and how do you develop your ideas?

In my photographs and projects, I love to express and represent what is inside my mind. I love expressing my moods, which change with time, through the photos. For example, the ramifications of the trees, for me have a huge inner value. In some images, these ramifications, for me represent the desire to escape from some situations. Some other photographers have led me to have a conceptual (or expressive, rather than representative) thoughts of photography. I really appreciated the expressive value of their photos, which goes beyond the aesthetic and documentary representation of the image.

Do you work on multiple ideas at the same time or try to complete one project before starting another (and what does it mean for you to 'complete' a project?)

I like working on different ideas at the same time. Obviously, everything depends on the type of project I'm working on, my mood and the colors of the landscape. Completing a project is the finalization and destination of it. The most important project I am working on is the making of a book, which I hope I can achieve in the very near future.

Which photographer(s) – amateur or professional - would you like to see featured in a future issue?

Fortunato Gatto, one of the most amazing photographers I know. I believe he deserves to be a featured photographer.

You can see more of Antonio Aleo images at his website, Vimeo channel

or Instagram page.