Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Susan Rowe is a landscape photographer from County Durham and, since being retired has had more time for taking photos, further developing a personal style and extending her photographic skills. However, she is disabled; sometimes using sticks but, more usually a wheelchair and therefore, one of the big challenges is to find suitable locations for her to access and take photos.

Civil Engineer by trade I discovered photography at the age of 16 when Dad gave me his old Olympus OM-40 to play with, a 35mm semi-automatic film camera mounted with a 50mm f/2.0. Starting with the basics. Ever since that day, Photography has been the way for me to combine the cartesian DNA of my Father through precise settings, accurate light measurements and clean composition ; with the artistic breaking-the-rules genes of my Mother, all of that brewed in their shared passion for travels and the discovery of new cultures.

My name is Connor Finch, I am a 21 year old landscape photographer from Essex, England currently travelling the world.

A photographer from Belfast, my interest began through travelling and seeking out wild landscapes. I became full time in 2016, winning the BIPP joint Provisional Photographer of the Year 2017. I Prefer to shoot in overcast skies and subdued lighting for the subtler tones produced.

