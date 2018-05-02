The pond near home

Xavier Arnau Bofarull I am an amateur photographer based on the Taunus Range, a mountain near Frankfurt am Main, Germany. I have no formal training in either art or photography. Since four years I try to improve my skills on Landscape Photography, and as a member of a Photo Club I took part in some Exhibitions.





Thirty minutes walking from home, there is a pond used by a Fishing Club. It's an exceptional place to make regular visits. At dusk or down, the location offers very good conditions to try to show the different moods of the place, depending on the time of day, weather conditions or the changing.