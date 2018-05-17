Winter at the Coast

Susan Rowe Susan Rowe is a landscape photographer from County Durham and, since being retired has had more time for taking photos, further developing a personal style and extending her photographic skills. However, she is disabled; sometimes using sticks but, more usually a wheelchair and therefore, one of the big challenges is to find suitable locations for her to access and take photos. susanrowelandscapephotography.co.uk





I love going to the coast, particularly as I live close to that of North East England. All these images were taken during the winter when the low angle of the sun gives an opportunity of good light for most of the day. I'm disabled and find access to the coast is often difficult but have a few favourite locations where I can sit in the wheelchair.