A Foggy Day

Paul Hetzel Paul Hetzel is an amateur photographer living in Springfield, Massachusetts. His passion is to take black and white images of natural and urban landscapes. His work has been heavily influenced by workshops with Jack Holowitz and John Sexton, and studying the work of Michael Kenna and George Tice. 03photography.com





Waking to a foggy day in Western Massachusetts is a cause to celebrate. You can feel the stillness. The scenery is enveloped and caressed by the mist while at the same time it brings a sense of peace and serenity to the photographer. Be there early, as you know the fog is fleeting.