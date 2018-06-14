on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Woodland Seasons

Daniel Howarth

Landscape photographer from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. Love to photograph woodland in particular but also like a grand vista.

I chose these 4 images as woodland is my favourite subject to shoot. I love the diversity it gives and how massively different a scene can look from one month to another.

The different seasons give woodland a whole new lease of life. You could visit the same woodland over and over again and find something new to photograph each time.



