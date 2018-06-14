Just breathe

Roman Gieruc Born in Warsaw, Poland in 1961. Leave a well started music career and Poland to follow feelings to Lausanne, Switzerland in 1986. Got married, worked for money and played drums in rock bands for pleasure. Became father 22 years ago and widower 9 years ago. Photography was present along all this way but took more and more space in the last 5 years.





Having a walk in the heights of the Swiss Riviera and taking pictures of the lake, boats, clouds and sky. Trying to give back this soothing air in my photographs.