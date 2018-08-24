Scattered Light

Harris Steinman Harris Steinman, originally a self-taught-photographer, has been photographing for over 40 years, since the age of 15.



Growing up in a quiet rural farming environment, he has immersed into the “noisy” world of science, people, and cities, resulting in a considerable influence on his visual interpretation of his surroundings. Later he began an informal mentorship and took various workshops, masterclasses, shifting his image-making into a more conscious and conceptually driven context. images-beyond-words.com





Solitude is essential to many artists. Solitude results in an enhanced joining of the unconscious with a visual play of light, revealing textures, shapes, mood and awareness. These images were captured during a very specific emotional low point and reflect that period with my emotional state at that time.