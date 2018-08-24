The Coast

Neville Prosser My first real camera was a soviet Zenit E SLR, the one before that was a Kodak Instamatic 133. I used to love walking around making pictures with those cameras, everything was a possible picture for me. Waiting for the film to come back from the chemist seemed to take ages. I have been hooked ever since. nevilleprosser.com.au





This is a new as yet unpublished portfolio of my local area. I have photographed this piece of the coastal landscape for more than 30 years and I'm always surprised but what it reveals to me as time goes on.

I live on the NSW Central Coast, just over an hour from Sydney Australia. My reasons for making this new collection is for the simple fact I can never get enough people to commit to having their portrait made when I want, so I have to go out and look for other things, the coast is it.