Sunsets & Sunrises

Mark Hunneybell I am a keen Amateur Photographer based in West Yorkshire. I have a passion to capture dramatic Landscapes.





Capturing the sunsets and sunrises is my favourite type of landscape photography as it is done at a peaceful time, no one is about and it also pushes my skills around composition and the technical side regarding the use of filters, camera setting etc. Some of the images presented here were captured whilst Wild Camping in the local area.

Wild camping nearby is a good way of being there for the Sunset and Sunrise without having to hike in the dark. Sometimes you get lucky, sometimes not. I think there is something special about the Sun setting and rising and picking a location that adds to drama also helps too.