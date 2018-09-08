Wild Forest

Christine Lavanchy is a self taught artist, painter and photograph, living and working in Switzerland. She has been fascinated by nature and almost all her work reflects this fascination.





Painting this world allows me to feel fully my belonging to it. The spectacle offered by nature is sublime and constantly renewed. It's my red thread and my fuel. Without him, I would be mute. Painting, photography, mixed media are just tools to let emerge this energy it has given me. I combine the techniques, the materials, the colors between them, by looking for this primitive vibratory energy. When I feel it, then I know I'm in the flow

This work presented here exactly shows this hybridization domain where starting from numeric photography, on can end up on paper using old photographic process, where original picture is used as a template for producing a negative for developing a cyanotype on watercolour paper. Then a tea staining is done, ending with a final drawing intervention!

Just treat picture as a cooking procedure, love that so much, really fun!