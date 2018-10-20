A Rock Through the Seasons

David Braddon-Mitchell I grew up in South East Asia, but my family returned to Australia by my teens. I'm professor of philosophy at the University of Sydney; landscape is my passion outside philosophy of mind and metaphysics.





For part of the year, I live at Bundanoon, in the Southern Highlands of NSW - the high country a hundred clicks south of Sydney. It's right on the border of the Morton National Park, which extends for huge distances around it.

Most mornings I ride my mountain bike into the part of the park which is a dry forest above the gully of the Bundanoon Creek. There's a magnificent rock pushing out into space, and I stop at it many times a week, and often photograph it as I see its character change with the seasons.