Dark Woods

Chris Dale Chris Dale is a photographer based in Nottingham and passionate about shooting locally, even when there are no big landmarks or epic vistas, revisiting the same area over a long period and exploring different ways to represent the landscape. The images concentrate mostly on intimate woodland scenes and abstract interpretations, trying to capture the essence of the place at that time. chrismdale.co.uk





I've been a lover of woodland photography for several years now, a lot of this has been quite representative colour scenes, but more recently have favoured a darker, mono aesthetic as well as looking closer at detail heavy and more graphical compositions, often with a long lens at a distance to flatten the image.

These dark woodland squares have become an ongoing theme which I'm always on the lookout for when out with my camera.