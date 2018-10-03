My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

Jaume was born in 1966 in Porqueres (Catalonia). An amateur photographer since adolescence, he is passionate about nature photography, and especially landscape photography.

It’s always nice when, instead of pushing your own images on social media, you come across someone else’s. So a thumbs up for Instagram, which introduced me to Jaume Llorens. His images are a celebration of nature, and of place, with many derived from the area around his home close to the Lake of Banyoles in north-eastern Catalonia. And perhaps most importantly, they are a celebration of his own relationship with both.

Would you like begin by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, your education and early interests, and what that led you to do as a career?

I was born and raised in a working class neighbourhood of Porqueres, a small village in Catalonia, about 120km north of Barcelona and next to the Lake of Banyoles, something that has had a very decisive influence on my fondness for photography.

The lake is an unbeatable laboratory where you can experiment with the camera and at the same time a friendly space where you can be in permanent contact with nature. And without the need to travel far. Now I live a few hundred of metres from its shore. A real privilege.

The annual open water swim across the lake is much celebrated. It is very popular – around two thousand swimmers take part – and I have participated in it since adolescence. During the 2.2km swim, your relationship with the natural environment acquires another dimension.

I'm married, with two teenage children. I have a degree in Psychology, but I’m not practising. I earn my living as a web designer.

The external landscape as a mirror of our own inner. In my case, I think I have some tendency to look for a range of emotions around may be a low mood, melancholy… loneliness...

Like any other aspect of my life, I imagine that education and my profession may have had some kind of influence on my work as a photographer. I think that probably we can use landscape photography to represent any kind of human emotions. The external landscape as a mirror of our own inner. In my case, I think I have some tendency to look for a range of emotions around may be a low mood, melancholy… loneliness... In fact, I have the impression that some of my landscape photographs are just intimate self-portraits. I can recognize myself in them. There are also repeated traces of my character reflected in my images. And I imagine that other people can also recognize themselves in them.