A Morning in Joshua Tree

Michael Berg I was introduced to photography in the late 1950s by my father, and over the intervening decades it has been a constant in my life.





In late winter 2018, a friend and I made a cross-country road trip from the east coast of the United States to California to spend some time photographing in Death Valley. On the way, we made a two day diversion to Joshua Tree National Park, a place neither of us had been before but wanted to see and experience.

On our first day, we made a pre-dawn visit to Indian Cove, a popular location that borders the Wonderland of Rocks, an area described as "12 square miles of massive, jumbled rocks". It was this landscape that immediately resonated with me. The photographs in this folio were made that morning over a period of about two hours.