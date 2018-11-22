Between Two Caps

Ben Schreck My name is Ben and I've been obsessed for years with finding the perfect light for my landscape photos. I live not far from the Brittany coast in the north and thus have a good starting situation for photo tours. explorerviews.de





The breathtaking cliffs between the two caps Erquy and Frehel inspire me again and again. The high tides and the rapid change of light and colours here in this area have their own charm.

Every day the landscape looks different. In summer the heath flowers and in winter huge storm waves roll to the beaches. At low tide, the green algae show up and at high tide, you can hear the sound of the waves hammering against the rocks.

The nature there is rough but can also be tender. Great place to take photos.