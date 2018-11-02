Changing Perceptions in Landscape Photography

Even beyond the realm of documentary photography, there is a commonly held perception that photographs are linked to the ideas of truth and accuracy. For some, photography is a medium meant to record moments objectively, regardless of the subject matter or intention of the photographer. In the landscape photography world, this conversation often involves heated debates surrounding the merits of editing techniques. There are strong opinions on both sides about how much editing is too much, and when or if we should use labels such as “digital art”. Compromise is found by allowing each person to draw their own line in the sand, not forcing any particular belief system on someone else, and being truthful about artistic choices. That being said, there is a glaring dilemma in the photography world that rarely gets mentioned. It begins well before we open our computers or tablets. In fact, it begins the moment we pick up the camera.

As a society, we have been conditioned to expect true-to-life images in photography, and there is condemnation of processes viewed as excessive. However, there is seldom any acknowledgement of the fact that photos are inherently imprecise, as every photograph incorporates elements of personal interpretation. Susan Sontag described it succinctly in On Photography, a collection of essays released in 1977, when she wrote, “Even when photographers are most concerned with mirroring reality, they are still haunted by tacit imperatives of taste and conscience. … Although there is a sense in which the camera does indeed capture reality, not just interpret it, photographs are as much an interpretation of the world as paintings and drawings are.”

Photos are not a strict record of events. They have never been an impartial reflection of a moment. If you give two photographers the same camera gear at the same location, with the same conditions, they will still create different images.

How we choose to compose an image when we take the image and what techniques we employ towards our vision for a scene are personal decisions. Therefore, an image isn’t just freezing a moment in time. It’s freezing an experience, with the photographer acting as a storyteller, shaping the image to convey the narrative of their choosing.

Many photographers fully support the notion that images should be used to convey something. In an August 2018 podcast, landscape photographer Alex Nail suggested that a photograph’s greatest value was as a means of expression. That lends credence to the idea that a photograph is art. In the words of Leo Tolstoy, who wrote What is Art? in 1897, “Every work of art causes the receiver to enter into a certain kind of relationship both with him who produced, or is producing, the art, and with all those who, simultaneously, previously, or subsequently, receive the same artistic impression….Art is a human activity consisting in this, that one man consciously, by means of certain external signs, hands on to others feelings he has lived through, and that other people are infected by these feelings and also experience them. … If only the spectators or auditors are infected by the feelings which the author has felt, it is art.” If art, and therefore photography, is a vehicle for expression and used to convey an experience, then it should not be expected to live within the bounds of objective truth.

Beyond just the artistic interpretations inherent to every photograph, there are also significant technical limitations of camera gear that make it difficult to accurately record a scene. This includes both camera sensor limitations and the shortcomings of any given lens. Interestingly, the landscape photography community accepts some technology limitations, and certain methods to fix those flaws without question while condemning others.

For example, most cameras struggle to capture scenes with dynamic light without losing data in either the highlights or the shadows. The conventional solution is to use filters at the time of capture to even out the light falling on the camera sensor. This type of image manipulation is accepted as standard practice. The alternative approach would be to blend multiple exposures during the editing process to capture the full dynamic range of a scene. Although the end result is a similar image, the second solution is often frowned upon. Both methods are meant to compensate for gear limitations, and yet only one technique is accepted without reproach.

These inconsistencies within the industry also apply to the compression, distortion and aberrations associated with lens choice. When using longer focal lengths, which require stepping back from a subject, a scene will appear to be compressed. On the whole, most photographers accept the phenomenon of lens compression and the resulting images as “real” despite the fact that they are not reflecting the true distances between items within a scene.

When you consider the personal interpretation and technical limitations that surround every photograph, as well as the wide range of inconsistencies surrounding what is “accepted practice” in the genre of landscape photography, it brings up the question of why we have expectations of veracity in the first place.

Similarly, a wide angle lens placed very close to a subject produces significant, if different, distortion and is used to exaggerate the size of foreground elements. Because of the relative perspective between the exaggerated foreground element and the background, that same wide angle lens also appears to minimize the size of background elements within the field of view. Photographers have developed techniques such as selective warping of background elements during editing, or focal length blends to combat the perspective issue. Employing these tactics allow the photographer to create a final image that is consistent with the way he or she remembers the scene. Unfortunately, those methods often draw criticism and may be seen as excessive. It is a case where an image that MORE accurately reflects reality receives more condemnation than one that does not.

When you consider the personal interpretation and technical limitations that surround every photograph, as well as the wide range of inconsistencies surrounding what is “accepted practice” in the genre of landscape photography, it brings up the question of why we have expectations of veracity in the first place. According to photographer Erin Babnik, this stems back to the era of photojournalism. The public was conditioned to believe that photos accurately recorded a moment and, in her opinion, that can be dangerous. She believes it would be better for the public to approach each photograph with healthy scepticism, regardless of genre. In the case of documentary photography, where there are ethical precautions in place, such scepticism would still serve the viewer by helping them differentiate between documentary photography versus propaganda. In the case of landscape photography, she believes that scepticism wouldn’t affect the viewer’s ability to enjoy the image. The photo can still encourage a love of nature.

She also warned that the downside to healthy scepticism is that it may limit the photograph’s effectiveness as a means to communicate a specific message. As an example, she mentioned the image of a starving polar bear that circulated in 2017. At the time of release, National Geographic’s caption drew a strong correlation between the animal’s condition and climate change, which people interpreted literally and questioned vehemently. Without supporting facts and a disclaimer that the photo was meant to illustrate a larger problem than just the fate of that one animal, the photograph was subject to speculation and could not persuasively convey a narrative. Instead, many viewers attributed the polar bear’s condition to illness, as was consistent with their existing belief system.

That is an important consideration for a photographer when you think of the image as a tool for communication and expression. If a photograph is meant to convey a message, but the message is lost or met with doubt, then the medium loses impact. This is especially true if the narrative is time sensitive, and meant to be a call to action. The effectiveness of education or awareness campaigns is related to the public’s perception and subsequent investment in the message.

As landscape and nature photographers, our stories are often a reflection of how much we value the natural spaces we visit. Our motivations and experiences vary, but it is safe to say that many landscape photographers support the notion protecting wild or scenic places. In that way, even if we are not striving for “photo activism” at the time of capture, we end up highlighting environmental challenges with our images. In fact, the genres of landscape and nature photography have a long history of being used as a tool to drive home environmental messages. One of the most notable examples of this crossover to conservation photography is the role landscape photography had in establishing the national parks system of the United States. The images created by Carleton Watkins, William Henry Jackson, and Ansel Adams, in concert with the influential writings of people such as James Hutchings and Thomas Ayers, helped the people of America fall in love with wilderness spaces that they didn’t have the resources to visit personally. That affection was the spark that lead to the original Yosemite land grant and subsequent creation of the national parks system.

The audience of the 1860’s, however, is not the audience of today. As was indicated previously, the way people perceive photography is changing. Photographs are inherently imprecise and many people have begun to question the narratives being presented in them. If we wish to continue to use our platform to communicate important messages, then we must also evolve.

During the creation of images, we must weigh the impact composition choices will have, such as how we interact with fragile ecosystems and plant life. Later, when we publish the images, we must weigh what information is safe to release during this age of booming, yet frequently irresponsible eco-tourism.

To start, some of the changes we must make begin with us. Although we may not have expected or asked for the responsibility, landscape photographers are charged with being good stewards who lead by example. We must act responsibly if we wish to be seen as trustworthy. That means more transparency in all facets of our photography. It means adopting and promoting ideas such as leave no trace, and encouraging good behaviour out in nature and with wild animals. During the creation of images, we must weigh the impact composition choices will have, such as how we interact with fragile ecosystems and plant life. Later, when we publish the images, we must weigh what information is safe to release during this age of booming, yet frequently irresponsible eco-tourism. It behoves us to speak up when we see questionable behaviour in the field, like a tourist running up to a herd of bighorn sheep or a bear for a selfie yelling “It’s not like they’ll hurt me!”, or trampling fragile alpine tundra, or camping in protected areas, or straying from the trail, or etching names into sandstone, or trying to topple hoodoos, or using steel wool near ANYTHING flammable, etc.

Another strategy I’ve adopted to validate my narratives is to give viewers a glimpse of the full story. Many of the locations we photograph are selectively composed and presented as pristine and wild, because a striking image will draw the viewer in. However, without context and education, this practice perpetuates falsehoods. In the words of Rod Giblett, author of Landscape and Photography, we “create unrealistic expectations of aesthetically pleasing or aestheticised landscapes that bear little relation to the lives of people, indigenous and not, who live on or near them and who rely upon them for their livelihoods.” In reality, our “pristine” places are often lined with over-full car parks and porta-potties. The trails we walk are littered with trash and the plant life is trampled by uneducated tourists or reckless people chasing their 15 minutes of social media fame. The locations aren’t always serene. They’re frequently loud, messy, and smelly. They’ve got chains, fences and ignored “trail closed” signs. These places are being loved to death, and to present otherwise may undermine our attempts to protect them. We’ve promoted the world’s most magnificent locations without also consistently encouraging tourists to educate themselves about responsible practices for preserving green spaces.

To that end, some of the most powerful landscape photography image sets I’ve seen are “full-scene” comparatives and “before and after” comparatives. Rather than showing a select portion of a scene, “full-scene” comparatives show the tour buses, the unused waste bins, and the barren earth where delicate flora once lived. The “before and after” sets show cumulative damage over time. Presenting these comparatives as part of an image release can provide the context a modern viewer needs to understand the scope of the problems at hand.

Photographer Sarah Marino has an alternate interpretation of presenting the full story. Rather than highlight the difficulties our wild spaces face, she tries to encourage good behavior by piquing the viewer’s interest using the small details within the full scene. “Ecosystems are exceedingly intricate and the dramatic, expansive view in front of you is actually made up of all sorts of fascinating small features. If people have more knowledge of these intricacies and see them as interesting, beautiful, and worth preserving, they might take more care when visiting a place. For example, showing a tiny plant up close in a photograph might help inspire another person to be fascinated with this kind of small subject and then be more mindful about treading carefully across a sensitive landscape full of similar plants and other living beings.” Presenting descriptions as part of the image release package is another way that we can give context and facts to the audience. As Sarah Marino explained, “Photos themselves are more a gateway to discussions about topics like the preservation of wild lands or minimizing our impact on special places. To advance these discussions, I think photographers are most effective when combining the power of their photographs along with the written word and storytelling.”

In the earlier example of the starving polar bear, the lack of context and information limited the effectiveness of the photo’s narrative. Photographer Cristina Mittermeier recognized this, and in an article released by National Geographic in August 2018, she said “I can’t say that this bear was starving because of climate change, but I do know that polar bears rely on a platform of sea ice from which to hunt. A fast-warming Arctic means that sea ice is disappearing for increasingly longer periods of time each year. That means many more bears will get stranded on land, where they can’t pursue the seals, walruses, and whales that are their prey and where they will slowly starve to death.” In almost all cases, there are measurable metrics out there that we can present with our images. If we are shooting a glacier field, we can describe the rate at which it has receded. If we are photographing protected wildlife, we can talk about the population numbers and the threats they face. We can supply concrete data to support the narrative, giving the viewer a more complete sense of the current challenges our wildlife and wild spaces face.

Photography has never been an impartial reflection of events, but rather is subject to the unique style and voice of the photographer. In that way, photography is art and each image tells a story. Sometimes the story a photographer chooses to tell is about mood, or their feelings, or an experience and in those cases, it’s understandable that the artist focus on their personal or emotional narrative first. However, if the message is meant to raise awareness or be a call to action, then the photographer is best served by also adopting behaviors and strategies that support the veracity of their narratives. To start, a photographer’s actions should be consistent with their message; it is difficult to persuade the public of environmental concerns if you have a history of crowding wildlife, trampling delicate flora and ignoring leave no trace ethics. Creating interest about the nuances of a topic and encouraging the viewer to research a topic is another strategy that adds weight to an image’s narrative. Finally, details and context about the topic will also go a long way to validate an image, allowing the viewer to embrace a photo without concerns or questions. In that way, landscape photography reaches its full potential as art and a method of communication, while still building trust with the audience for situations that benefit from accurate reporting