Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Christine Lavanchy, Michael Berg, Stuart Westmore & Vladimir Kysela
Christine Lavanchy
Christine Lavanchy is a self taught artist, painter and photograph, living and working in Switzerland. She has been fascinated by nature and almost all her work reflects this fascination.
Michael Berg
I was introduced to photography in the late 1950s by my father, and over the intervening decades it has been a constant in my life.
Stuart Westmore
I am not obsessed by photography, and if anyone tells you that they must be part of my immediate family, and you need to realise they have baggage. I live in Melbourne Australia, enjoy altered and natural landscape photography. I also have a day job, and that proves I don't spend all my time taking, editing and printing images.
Vladimir Kysela
I enjoy the freedom of choice and understanding of themes. Landscape photography in a specific place is partly a project, partly entertainment and partly a professional challenge. When I began systematically pursuing photography, everything revolved around mastering techniques – whether with the camera, or during the post process in Photoshop and the subsequent artist’s print.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
Christine Lavanchy
UP!
Michael Berg
A Morning in Joshua Tree
Stuart Westmore
New Zealand South Island
Vladimir Kysela
Stories in the Landscape